Pfizer flaunts etrasimod's potentially best-in-class profile in ulcerative colitis

Pharmaceutical
25 May 2022
US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced detailed results from two pivotal studies that make up the ELEVATE UC Phase III registrational program evaluating etrasimod, a once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). These data were presented as a late-breaker presentation (abstract number 968a) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022.

Both Phase III, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trials achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints, with etrasimod demonstrating a safety profile consistent with previous studies. In the 52-week ELEVATE UC 52 study, clinical remission was 27.0% for patients receiving etrasimod compared to 7.4% for patients receiving placebo at week 12 (19.8% differential, P=˂.001) and was 32.1% compared to 6.7% at week 52 (25.4% differential, P=˂.001). In the 12-week ELEVATE UC 12 study, clinical remission was achieved among 24.8% of patients receiving etrasimod compared to 15.2% of patients receiving placebo (9.7% differential, P=.0264).

Regulatory filing planned later this year

