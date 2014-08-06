Pfizer granted European approval for Enbrel in early-stage inflammatory joint disease

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been granted a license extension by the European Commission for Enbrel (etanercept) in the treatment of adult patients with severe non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, a chronic, lifelong inflammatory disease.
This affects the spine and sacroiliac joints, and ‘non-radiographic’ refers to patients whose disease is not sufficiently advanced as to be detectable by x-ray.
As many as 12% of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis progress to ankylosing spondylitis in a two-year period, which can lead to spinal fusion.
