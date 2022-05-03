Pfizer hits new heights with record first-quarter result

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reported first quarter revenues of $25.7 billion, well ahead of many analysts’ expectations, including the Financial Times consensus forecast of $23.8 billion.
The result represents a 77% increase from the $14.5 billion generated in the same period of last year.
Reported net income for the quarter came in at $7.8 billion, a 61% increase, or $1.37 per share.
