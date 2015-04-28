Pfizer impresses despite 1st-qtr 2015 lower sales

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today posted first-quarter 2015 revenues of $10.86 billion, down 4%, exceeding forecasts of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment research who expected sales to come in at $10.81 billion. Like its peer Merck & Co also reporting today, Pfizer suffered from the strength of the dollar and generic competition.
The company reported first-quarter profit of $2.38 billion, or $0.38 per share, up. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.51 per share, also topping the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks of $0.50.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze