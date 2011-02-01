Pfizer lures GSK exec to head medicines development unit; completes tender offer for King Pharma

The world’s largest drugmaker, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) revealed that, effective yesterday, Yvonne Greenstreet has become senior vice president and head of medicines development for the firm’s Specialty Care Business Unit, replacing Michael Berelowitz, who is retiring after a 14-year career at Pfizer. She will report directly to Geno Germano, president and general manager of this business unit and join his leadership team.
Dr Greenstreet joins Pfizer after an 18-year career with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), where she most recently was senior VP and chief of strategy, R&D. Her work spans the R&D continuum, including clinical development, medical affairs, health economics, outcomes research, regulatory affairs and portfolio management. At GSK, she was responsible for leading the development of small molecules and biologics in several therapeutic areas, including musculoskeletal, immunology/inflammation, gastrointestinal, urology, ophthalmology and anti-infectives. She had also been responsible for clinical development and medical affairs for GSK’s European business.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze