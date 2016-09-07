Pfizer names chief scientific officer for Neuroscience Research

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said today that Dr Ole Isacson, a world-renowned scientist and thought leader in neurology, will become chief scientific officer of the Neuroscience Research unit and senior vice president, effective September 16.
Dr Isacson is a Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and will continue to serve in an educational role. He is also a founding director of the Neuroregeneration Institute at McLean Hospital. He will report directly to Mikael Dolsten, president of worldwide research and development at Pfizer.
Dr Isacson received his Medical Bachelor and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the University of Lund in Sweden and held a two year postdoctoral fellowship at Cambridge University in England before joining Harvard in 1989. Over the course of two decades, his lab has become known as one of the most recognized academic research centers for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
