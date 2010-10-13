Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer on the acquisition trail again, snapping up King Pharmaceuticals for $3.6 billion

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2010

Global pharmaceuticals behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is still digesting its mega $68 billion buy of Wyeth last year, has now set its sights on a smaller target, the fellow USA-based specialty drugmaker King Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: KG), in a deal valuing the later at $3.6 billion, or $14.25 a share, in cash, a 40% premium to its closing price the previous day and 46% average over the past month. King’s shares leapt 39% to $14.14 on the news yesterday morning.

The transaction was approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to be accretive to Pfizer's adjusted diluted earnings per share by around $0.02 annually in 2011 and 2012, and about $0.03-$0.04 annually from 2013 through 2015.

Pfizer, which soon faces patent expiry on its best ever selling drug Lipitor (atorvastatin), has done 30 deals in the past five years with an average size of $4.13 billion, but this does not included the $60 billion acquisition of Pharmacia in 2002 nor the $110 billion merger with Warner-Lambert in 2000. The average premium paid for pharmaceutical acquisitions over the past 12 months was 24%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze