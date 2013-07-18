Pfizer out-licenses global rights to TB drug candidate

Sequella, a USA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, has licensed pharma behemoth Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize sutezolid, a Phase II oxazolidinone antibiotic currently in development for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).
Under the terms of the deal, Sequella will be solely responsible for completing clinical development and commercializing the product globally. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Sutezolid demonstrated potent antibacterial activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in the laboratory and in animal models of TB, an aerosol-transmitted infection with a prevalence of over 2 billion people worldwide. It also demonstrated encouraging activity in a Phase IIa Early Bactericidal Activity (EBA) study in TB patients in South Africa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze