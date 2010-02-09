Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer pushing medicines discount cards in emerging markets; partners in USA on care plans

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2010

Global drug behemoth Pfizer is launching a system of electronic payment for medicines that links it directly with patients in many of the world's rapidly-emerging markets, reported Andrew Jack in the UK's Financial Times.

The company this month launches its eCard program in Russia with the aim of reaching 500,000 patients over the next year, and is gearing up for similar rapid expansion in Mexico, Brazil and Venezuela. The move could help boost use of high-priced drugs by providing discounts to the majority of patients in emerging countries who have to pay for their own medicines, while raising concerns about direct access to personal medical information by a pharmaceutical company, the FT noted.

Under the scheme, a patient presents the eCard to the pharmacist to receive an automatic discount on the normal retail price, giving Pfizer information on the drug purchases to reimburse the difference to the pharmacist and track patient use directly. By allowing it to offer discounts of up to 50% to patients on the pharmacy price, the move may help boost access to expensive drugs by making them more affordable, while increasing Pfizer's sales, the newspaper warns.

