Pfizer raids McKinsey for chief business innovation officer

Aamir Malik has joined US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as executive vice president and chief business innovation officer.

He joins Pfizer from management consulting giant McKinsey & Company, where he most recently served as the managing partner responsible for the firm’s US operations. Previously, he led the company’s Global Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products practice.

Beginning at the end of the month, Mr Malik succeeds John Young, executive vice president and chief business officer, who recently announced his intent to retire after a 34-year career at Pfizer.