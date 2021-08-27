Pfizer raids McKinsey for chief business innovation officer

Aamir Malik has joined US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as executive vice president and chief business innovation officer.
He joins Pfizer from management consulting giant McKinsey & Company, where he most recently served as the managing partner responsible for the firm’s US operations. Previously, he led the company’s Global Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products practice.
Beginning at the end of the month, Mr Malik succeeds John Young, executive vice president and chief business officer, who recently announced his intent to retire after a 34-year career at Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze