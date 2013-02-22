Pfizer's Lyrica equals levetiracetam in patients with partial onset seizures

Global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced top-line results from a Phase III study showing its neuropathic pain drug Lyrica (pregabalin) controlled release was as effective as levetiracetam (UCB’s now off-patent epilepsy drug Keppra) as an adjunctive therapy in adult epilepsy patients experiencing refractory partial onset seizures.
The top-line results indicate that the study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating that a comparable proportion of patients on Lyrica achieved at least a 50% reduction in the 28-day seizure rate during the maintenance phase relative to levetiracetam. The adverse event profile in the study was consistent with that known for Lyrica, which, following the loss of patent exclusivity for Lipitor (atorvastatin) is now Pfizer’s top-selling drug with 2012 sales of $4.16 billion.
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