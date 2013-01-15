Pfizer's Quillivant XR oral suspension now available in USA; GlaxoSmithKline files BLA for albiglutide

Confirming expectations announced when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) revealed its $680 million acquisition of NextWave Pharmaceuticals (The Pharma Letter October 23, 2012), the US drugs behemoth said that Quillivant XR (methylphenidate hydrochloride) CII for extended-release oral suspension is now available in the USA for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Quillivant XR, NextWave’s lead product, is the first once-daily, extended-release liquid methylphenidate for ADHD and is now available by prescription.

“In order to effectively treat patients with chronic conditions such as ADHD, it is important to consider individual patient needs, including options for medication administration,” said Ann Childress, president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Las Vegas, who was an investigator in the Quillivant XR laboratory classroom study. “As the first once-daily, extended-release liquid medication for patients with ADHD, Quillivant XR represents a new alternative to other ADHD treatments,” she noted.