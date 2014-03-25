Pfizer’s Xalkori meets PFS endpoints in untreated NSCLC patients

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says that PROFILE 1014, a Phase III study of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor Xalkori (crizotinib), met its primary objective of significantly prolonging progression-free survival (PFS) in previously untreated patients with ALK-positive advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) when compared to standard platinum-based chemotherapy regimens.
PROFILE 1014 is the second positive global Phase III study that evaluated Xalkori against chemotherapy, a standard of care for patients with advanced NSCLC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze