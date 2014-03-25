Pfizer’s Xalkori meets PFS endpoints in untreated NSCLC patients

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says that PROFILE 1014, a Phase III study of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor Xalkori (crizotinib), met its primary objective of significantly prolonging progression-free survival (PFS) in previously untreated patients with ALK-positive advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) when compared to standard platinum-based chemotherapy regimens.

PROFILE 1014 is the second positive global Phase III study that evaluated Xalkori against chemotherapy, a standard of care for patients with advanced NSCLC.