Pfizer says Rapamune failed endpoints in renal transplant study

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released disappointing top-line results from a Phase IIIb/IV study of its already-marketed immunosuppressant Rapamune (sirolimus) evaluating kidney transplant patients who transitioned from tacrolimus-based therapy (TAC) to Rapamune three to five months after transplant.

The primary endpoint of the study was not achieved as there was not a statistically-significant difference in renal function improvement between patients who continued receiving TAC and those who switched to Rapamune.

For patients who were switched to Rapamune, 33.7% of patients achieved the primary endpoint of a ≥ 5ml/min/1.73m2 renal function improvement based on glomerular filtration rate (GFR) from randomization to 24 months post-transplantation and 42.3% of patients continuing to take TAC achieved the primary endpoint (p=0.239).