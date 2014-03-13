Pfizer to appeal Court decision on Celebrex reissue patent

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) confirmed today that the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted summary judgment invalidating the reissue patent (US Patent No RE44,048), covering methods of treating osteoarthritis and other approved conditions with celecoxib.

Celecoxib is the active ingredient in Pfizer’s blockbuster COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex, which last year generated sales of $2.92 billion, up 7%, some $2 billion of which came from the US market. Pfizer disagrees with the ruling and will pursue all available remedies, including an immediate appeal of the court’s decision.