Pfizer to commercialize Novartis partner Vectura's respiratory drugs in the UK

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has enlisted US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to commercialize two respiratory products on behalf of its alliance partner Vectura Group (LSE: VEC).

The Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium bromide) and Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium bromide) will be marketed by Pfizer in the UK for patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Novartis has said its other respiratory medicines are unaffected by the agreement, and that in all territories outside the UK, it will maintain responsibility for promotional activities.