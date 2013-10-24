Pfizer to continue Remoxy pain relief development

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will continue the development program for Remoxy (oxycodone) Extended-Release Capsules CII, initially developed by Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIE).
Remoxy is an investigational extended-release oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of moderate-to-severe pain when a continuous, around-the-clock opioid analgesic is needed for an extended period of time.
Following guidance received from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year, Pfizer will proceed with the additional clinical studies and other actions required to address the Complete Response Letter received in June 2011. These new clinical studies will include, in part, a pivotal bioequivalence study with the modified Remoxy formulation to bridge to the clinical data related to the original Remoxy formulation, and an abuse-potential study with the modified formulation. As previously disclosed, the complete response submission is not expected to occur prior to mid-2015.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze