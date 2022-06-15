Pfizer to focus on vulnerable populations with Paxlovid NDA

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the latest data on its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets).
The company’s SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitor has previously been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
"... up to 40-50% of people around the world estimated to be high risk ..."Pfizer is seeking full approval of the drug, and the content of its New Drug Application (NDA) is being guided by recent data on Paxlovid.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze