Pfizer to focus on vulnerable populations with Paxlovid NDA

15 June 2022
US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the latest data on its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets).

The company’s SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitor has previously been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"... up to 40-50% of people around the world estimated to be high risk ..."Pfizer is seeking full approval of the drug, and the content of its New Drug Application (NDA) is being guided by recent data on Paxlovid.

