Pfizer UK appoints new managing director

The UK business of New York-based pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has appointed Susan Rienow as managing director.

Ms Rienow replaces Ben Osborn, who has been appointed regional president of the company’s hospital business unit for global developed markets.

Since joining Pfizer over twenty years ago, Ms Rienow has held a variety of roles, including heading up the UK hospital business unit, working on antimicrobial stewardship efforts.