Pfizer ups 2015 financial guidance to take account of Hospira buy

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has updated certain components of its 2015 financial guidance solely to reflect the impact of the recently completed $17 billion acquisition of Hospira (The Pharma Letter September 4).
Pfizer's fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November 30, 2015, and Pfizer's fiscal year-end for US subsidiaries is December 31, 2015. Consequently, Pfizer's 2015 financial results will include around three months of legacy Hospira international operations and about four months of legacy Hospira US operations.
The ranges for certain components of Pfizer's 2015 financial guidance have been updated as follows:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze