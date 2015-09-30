Pfizer ups 2015 financial guidance to take account of Hospira buy

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has updated certain components of its 2015 financial guidance solely to reflect the impact of the recently completed $17 billion acquisition of Hospira (The Pharma Letter September 4).

Pfizer's fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November 30, 2015, and Pfizer's fiscal year-end for US subsidiaries is December 31, 2015. Consequently, Pfizer's 2015 financial results will include around three months of legacy Hospira international operations and about four months of legacy Hospira US operations.

The ranges for certain components of Pfizer's 2015 financial guidance have been updated as follows: