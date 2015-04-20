Pfizer wins first US trial on birth defect accusations

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won its first trial in the USA relating to claims that its antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline) caused birth defects.

This is the first of more than 1,000 law suits waiting to go to trial over Zoloft. A jury in US state court ruled that the drug was not responsible for a boy’s birth defects, including a hole in his heart, after his mother took Zoloft during pregnancy. It generated sales of around $2.6 billion in 2005, and lost patent protection in 2006.

The plaintiffs were seeking more than $2.7 million in compensation in claims that officials knew Zoloft could cause birth defects and did not update safety warnings in an attempt to protect sales. Their lawyers contended that prior to Pfizer’s US launch of Zoloft in 1991, company researchers noted in the drug’s Core Data Sheet that women who weren’t on birth control shouldn’t take it due to the risk of defects. They argued that this warning did not make it onto the drug’s safety label, and that a number of studies showed links between Zoloft use in pregnant women and heart defects.