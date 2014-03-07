Ph III study for Jakavi meets endpoint in patients with polycythemia vera

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced positive results from a pivotal Phase III trial of Jakavi (ruxolitinib) compared to best available therapy in the treatment of a rare blood cancer.
The study met its primary endpoint of maintaining hematocrit control (red blood cell volume) without the need for phlebotomy (a procedure to remove blood from the body to reduce the concentration of red blood cells) and reducing spleen size in patients with polycythemia vera resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea.
The safety profile of ruxolitinib was generally consistent with previous studies based on initial review of the data. Data from the study (RESPONSE) will be presented at an upcoming medical congress and submitted to worldwide regulatory authorities this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze