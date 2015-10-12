Pharma and biotech will help fuel enzymes market growth

The worldwide enzymes market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the 2015-2020 period, reaching a value of $5.4 billion by 2010.

The household care segment holds about one-third of the overall market share in 2014, due to large consumption of varied enzymes in detergents industry, according to a new report from Allied Market Research.

However, the growing popularity of enzymes for production of renewable fuels such as biodiesel, preference of enzymes for manufacturing mild detergents and rising adoption of enzymes in pharmaceutical formulations are the key factors fueling the market growth. In addition, growing use of feed enzymes in animal nutrition would further boost the market growth.