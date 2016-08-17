Pharma and medtech sectors struggle in first half of 2016; report

Falling stock markets, political uncertainty and continued global economic weakness all contributed to a mixed first half for the pharma and medtech industries, according to a new report.

While M&A activity and drug approvals remained buoyant, falling equity markets in the first six months of the year had a clear impact on Initial Public Offering (IPO) and venture financing for pharma. Similarly, the first half of 2016 saw no end to the worrying developments in the medtech industry, with the venture crisis worsening and the IPO window all but shut.

The second half promises further turmoil with nervousness growing ahead of the US presidential elections - both candidates have promised to train their sights on the healthcare sector, according to first half reviews of 2016 from EP Vantage, the editorial arm of life science market intelligence firm Evaluate Ltd.