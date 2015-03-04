Friday 9 January 2026

Pharma CEO salaries and performance pay “is not politicians’ business,” says Polyplus chief

4 March 2015
The political establishment needs to concentrate on cleaning up its own act and concentrating on their own critical matters, before getting involved with the golden hello offered to Olivier Brandicourt by Sanofi, says Mark Bloomfield, chief executive of French biotech firm Polyplus.

If politicians continue to involve themselves in the affairs of private companies in the life science sector to satisfy dubious motives, that can do great harm to the development of drugs, and potentially cost large numbers of lives, he said.

Mr Bloomfield believes it is a key responsibility of a business to attract the best possible talent throughout the business, especially at leadership level. All corporations are in competition with each other to recruit – they need to provide the top packages to attract the best talent. Of all appointments, the ‘C level’ roles are the most critical, acting as the flag bearers for the company, leading, managing and reflecting the raison d’etre of entire company.

