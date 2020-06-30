Pharma companies send SOS to Indian government

Consignments originating from China are being subjected to heavy scrutiny at Indian ports. The hold up of Chinese imports is disrupting COVID-19 medical supplies, with the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), the apex pharma export body, writing to the Department of Pharmaceuticals seeking urgent government intervention.
Pharmexcil has warned that, if import clearances are not cleared on priority, then it will be a challenge to maintain 90% to 100% production and that the supply chain might also get 'completely diluted' as a result.
Delay in clearances by customs officials at different ports has hindered the supply of pharma raw materials across India, resulting in an impact on domestic production. Exporters fear that China could retaliate against holding up their consignments by delaying Indian cargo at Hong Kong and Chinese ports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze