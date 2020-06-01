Pharma growth tapers in India as COVID-19 impact plays out

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to play out in India, pharmaceutical growth has tapered, with the Indian pharmaceutical market registering a sharp decline in sales at minus 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) in April.
From supply disruptions (including reduced manpower at factories and logistic issues) to demand disruptions (lack of new diagnosis, delay in elective surgeries in hospitals, high demand for COVID-19-related drugs) there were multiple factors at play, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The worst hit among the top 20 companies was Cipla (BSE: 500087), whose sales slumped by 28%, while that of Zydus Cadila, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) was each down by 25%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze