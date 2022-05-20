Pharma industry bangs the drum for HTA reform in Australia

The leading Australian trade body for the pharmaceutical industry, Medicines Australia, said it has alerted “hundreds of key stakeholders to get ready to engage” in the next government review of the country’s health technology assessment (HTA) system.
The review session is set to kick off in July, and will come just a couple of months after the country goes to the polls in a general election.
Medicines Australia said it was looking to “set the scene for major health reform” by the next government, with the issuing of hundreds of letters explaining the significance of the review.
