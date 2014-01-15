Pharma industry prospects in “non-traditional” markets

As tight fiscal budgets continue to restrict medicine sales in developed markets (primarily Europe, but also the USA, and to a lesser extent Japan, Australia and Canada), pharmaceutical companies that have a strong presence in emerging markets will continue to benefit from the growing demand for medicines in these “non-traditional” markets.
However, a new report from Business Monitor titled The 2014 Outlook for the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Regional focus, identifies that risks exist in emerging markets - including industry specific concerns (such as low per-capita spending, poor access to health care facilities and a lack of adherence to intellectual property laws) and those emanating from the state's political/economic profile (such as high inflation) that will lower the attractiveness of investment.
Americas
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze