Pharma industry sounds the alarm over Brexit discussions

Trade groups representing the pharmaceutical industry in the UK and the European Union have come together to call on authorities to prioritize medicines in ongoing trade talks.
The UK government and the European Commission are locked in negotiations over the terms of trade following the end of the Brexit transition period, from 2021.
The UK’s imminent departure from the current status quo has raised concerns that there could be a disruption to the supply of medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze