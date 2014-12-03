Pharma Integrates: 3rd Time to Charm

Taking place at the Park Plaza Riverbank (London, UK) last month, the third Pharma Integrates conference brought together more than 200 senior leaders and participants to discuss the state of the industry and the key issues being faced.

Opening the event, David Brennan, former chief executive of AstraZeneca, commented: “The pharmaceutical industry has had an incredible impact in improving and extending the lives of innumerable people for many decades. Current therapies, both on the market and in research, will no doubt continue to contribute to that incredible influence and have an even greater effect on the lives of millions all around the world. There has never been a more exciting time for pharmaceutical discovery and development.”

He added: “With the overarching theme of strategically transforming pharmaceutical relationships, panel after panel of speakers and participants at Pharma Integrates touched on every critical aspect of the industry, debated the future and how to get there. The three themes that emerged - integration, innovation and the Individual - are at the center of what’s next for this important industry.”