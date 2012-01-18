Pharma M&A in 2011 surges back to pre-recession levels

As the global pharmaceutical industry faces a third (35%) of its 20 best-selling prescription medicines’ patents expiring in the next two years in the USA - with half already off patent - the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the sector surged in 2011 to $224 billion, the highest level recorded since 2007 according to research*conducted by international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Global deal values in 2011 were up 18% on 2010 though still substantially behind the mega-merger boom of 2006, when deal values reached $303 billion globally, says the report, which complements The Pharma Letter’s own survey of M&A activity last year, that noted a surge in the number of deals but few that exceeded the billion dollar level (TPL January 11).