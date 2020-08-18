Pharma M&A in the time of COVID: why lockdown didn't mean shutdown

Pierre-Georges Roy, partner at M&A advisor Results International, provides an Expert View on why deals kept being made even as much of society shut down.

In the busy Transatlantic M&A corridor, 100% of individuals involved in deal-making were in confinement from mid-March. But that didn’t mean pharma M&A ground to a halt. Our healthcare practice was certainly able to maintain a vigorous cadence in our own transaction processes.

This was largely thanks to technology being available for deal making, but it also required a change in outlook. Over the past decade, the role of technology has steadily expanded across all stages of the corporate M&A process.