Pharma M&A momentum expected to continue into 2014, says PwC

Pharmaceutical and life sciences (PLS) merger and acquisition (M&A) volume and value increased in the fourth quarter of 2013, finishing the year for deal activity on a high note, according to Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Deals Insights Quarterly, a quarterly analysis of M&A trends and outlook for the PLS sector issued today by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“We expect the momentum of M&A activity in the fourth quarter, driven by macroeconomic stability and growth in key markets, to continue into 2014 as acquirers remain active in the market. Working with clients on their M&A strategies, we’re seeing a continued focus on successful execution and PLS companies are continuing to use earn-outs and other deal tools to bridge value gaps, share risk, and complete deals,” said Dimitri Drone, US pharmaceutical and life sciences deals leader, at PwC.