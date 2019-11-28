Pharma promises in 2019 UK general election manifestos

As the UK approaches a general election on December 12, the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Conservatives have published their manifestos. The National Health Service (NHS) is central to all three political parties’ promises to the people, but what are their pledges related to pharma and drug R&D?

GlobalData pharmaceutical technology writer Allie Nawrat says: “In addition, to the Liberal Democrats, the Labour party and the Conservative party’s funding pledges for the NHS over the next five years and commitments to strengthening the NHS workforce and facilities, all three parties have made specific promises regarding pharma and drug research and development (R&D).”

Commitments to life sciences research and innovation