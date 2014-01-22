Pharma should make better use of social media, says IMS Health

With the role of social media rapidly expanding, nearly half of pharmaceutical manufacturers are now actively using this channel to engage with patients on health care-related topics, according to a new report released today by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
While regulatory uncertainty remains a factor limiting social media use, some drug companies are establishing an active digital presence to remain relevant in the overall health care discussion. Advancing social media to a more central position in health care – particularly in the appropriate use of medicines – requires improved quality of information, a more proactive embrace of technology tools by pharmaceutical manufacturers, and greater recognition by health care professionals of the positive role social media interactions can play in wellness, prevention and treatment.
Nearly half of top 50 drugmakers have active social media engagement
The study – titled Engaging Patients through Social Media – found that among the top 50 pharmaceutical companies worldwide, nearly half actively participate in social media on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. However, only 10 companies utilize all three of these major social networking services for healthcare topics. Many companies are using social media primarily as a unilateral broadcasting channel to physicians and patients, with limited interaction or fostering of discussion. Smaller manufacturers with narrower therapeutic focuses and consumer health companies typically have the highest levels of social media patient engagement.
