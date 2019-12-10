Thursday 12 February 2026

Pharma still guessing on Brexit – but more confident of avoiding no-deal

Pharmaceutical
10 December 2019
brexit_credit_depositphotos_large

The guessing game about when, how and if the UK will exit the European Union (EU) goes on, with the views of pharma professionals still showing a range of predicted outcomes.

GlobalData’s Brexit tracker has been updated to reflect the latest views of these professionals, who will likely have an eye on the UK election this week to see what the next stage in the long saga is likely to be.

A fourth extension on the horizon?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Iksuda CEO says British biotech is buoyant, Brexit notwithstanding
23 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
UK votes again in favor of pro-Brexit Conservative party
13 December 2019
Biotechnology
British biotech investment remains strong despite Brexit
22 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
EU trade groups look to EU-UK future relationships
12 February 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
Biotechnology
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis reaches settlement on Eylea biosimilar
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck’s Belén Garijo to become CEO of Sanofi
12 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026
Merck’s Belén Garijo to become CEO of Sanofi
12 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze