Pharma Summit: Sanofi president Elias Zerhouni calls for harmony and evolution in pharma

Health care is a human right and the pharma industry must evolve to meet future challenges, claimed keynote speaker Elias Zerhouni, president of Global R&D at French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), at The Economist Pharma Summit in London yesterday.
In a passionate speech on the future of pharma, Mr Zerhouni (pictured) outlined a number of challenges facing the industry, in particular, the needs of patients who are demanding improved health care from providers, who in turn are facing higher health care costs to pay for this medical innovation.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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