Pharma urged to support March for Science

As scientists across the globe prepare to flood the streets to speak up for research, organizers for the March for Science have expressed their disappointment at the lack of support from the pharmaceutical industry.
The main march is in Washington DC on April 22 but more than 500 associated demonstrations are planned across the world. Organizers hope the events will be “the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies and governments.”
Huge numbers are expected and yet the pharmaceutical industry has been conspicuous by its absence in the build-up. In the UK, Sophie Morgan, organizer of the Bristol March for Science, told The Pharma Letter that, while everybody is giving their time and skills for free, there are essential safety, first aid and technology costs to raise and response from the industry itself has been poor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze