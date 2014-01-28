Friday 9 January 2026

EXPERT VIEW: Pharmaceutical firms “can’t keep ignoring information risk”

Pharmaceutical
28 January 2014

Knowledge is the lifeblood of the pharmaceutical sector. From raw experimental data to complex chemical formulae, from carefully regulated drug trials to patented IP (intellectual property) – without information the industry couldn’t survive, writes Phil Greenwood, director, information management and business outsourcing at information management firm Iron Mountain.

It wouldn’t have the robust evidence base it requires to confidently launch safe and effective new medicines, or to meet the increasingly stringent demands of the regulator, or to protect organizations in the sector against legal action. The development cycle for new drugs takes years and is growing more expensive. Consequently, any loss, damage or exposure of information that is, inevitably, highly sensitive and confidential could irrevocably damage that process and the put the organisation at risk. The understanding and management of information risk is, therefore, vital to the long-term health of Europe’s pharmaceutical sector.

It is worrying that research now suggests that, just at a time when data volumes are exploding and market conditions have never been tougher, Europe’s pharmaceutical sector has not yet committed to taking information risk seriously, says Mr Greenwood.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze