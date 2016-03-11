Pharmaceutical market in Poland to see 5% growth in 2016-2021

The pharma market in Poland will develop at the average annual growth rate of 4.8% between 2016 and 2021, according to a new report from Poland-based market research firm PMR.
The market will be driven by drugs acting on the blood and blood forming organs as well as endocrine medications. The next few years will be also marked by significant legal changes.
Stable market growth in 2016-2021
