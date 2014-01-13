Pharmacyclics signs deal with Lonza to support manufacturing of Imbruvica

USA-based Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) has signed a deal with Swiss chemical supplier Lonza (SIX: LONN) for the commercial and clinical production of its oral oncology drug Imbruvica (ibrutinib).

This agreement follows a successful multi-year partnership, including the development and clinical manufacturing, which was utilized for Pharmacyclics’ NDA submission in August 2013 and the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Imbruvica in November. Under the long term agreement, Lonza will continue to support the production of commercial and clinical material.