PharmaEngine and Guangzhou BeBetter sign cancer research accord

Taiwan’s PharmaEngine (TWO: 4162) says it has executed of a collaboration and research agreement with China’s Guangzhou BeBetter Medicine Technology Co (BeBetter). The two companies will collaborate to design, synthesize and develop new chemical entities against predefined targets in oncology.
This collaboration, financial terms of which were not disclosed, opens a new chapter for partnership between Taiwan and China in searching for novel anti-cancer drugs, said PharmaEngine.
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