Sunday 11 January 2026

PharmaMar inks deal with Immedica Pharma to market lurbinectedin

Pharmaceutical
29 April 2020
pharmamarbig

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed an agreement with Sweden’s Immedica Pharma for the exclusive distribution and marketing, if approved, of the anti-tumor drug lurbinectedin, trade name Zepsyre for USA, for territories that include the UK, Ireland, the Nordic countries, some countries within Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the terms of the deal, PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment of 2 million euros ($2.2 million) and will also be eligible for additional regulatory milestone payments. In the above territories, PharmaMar will receive 50% of future sales in Europe and 40% of future sales in the Middle East. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights for the product, which will be supplied to Immedica for commercial and clinical use. In addition, PharmaMar will retain the rights to distribute and market the product in the rest of Europe.

General manager of PharmaMar's oncology business unit, Luis Mora, said: "This is our second strategic alliance with Immedica, this time for the marketing of lurbinectedin in the above territories for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other possible indications. This agreement is in line with our commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients worldwide."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
PharmaMar and Jazz Pharma lurbinectedin deal now effective
22 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
PharmaMar gets $200M upfront payment from Jazz for lurbinectedin
29 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
PharmaMar amends licensing deal for Yondelis
26 August 2019
Biotechnology
PharmaMar out-licenses Yondelis to Taiwanese company
9 June 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze