PharmaMar punished as Zepzelca Phase III study disappoints

Shares in the Spain’s PharmaMar (MC: PHM) plunged as much as 17% on Thursday after, along with US partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ), it released late-stage data for their lung cancer drug Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) which missed set goals.
The companies announced results from the ATLANTIS Phase III multicenter, randomized, controlled study evaluating Zepzelca in combination with doxorubicin versus physician's choice of topotecan or cyclophosphamide/doxorubicin/vincristine (CAV) for adult patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) whose disease progressed following one prior platinum-containing line.
Patients received lurbinectedin at 2.0mg/m2 in the combination arm, which is lower than the US Food and Drug Administration approved dose of Zepzelca at 3.2mg/m2.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze