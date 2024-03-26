Pharmazz licenses Dr Reddy’s to market Lyfaquin in India

US privately-held biopharma Pharmazz and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (BSE: 500124) have enter into licensing agreement to market first-in-class centhaquine (trade name Lyfaquin) for hypovolemic shock in India.

Centhaquine is a first-of-its-kind resuscitative agent to treat hypovolemic shock by increasing stroke volume and cardiac output due to an increase in (preload) venous blood return to the heart and a decrease in (afterload) due to arterial dilatation. It has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).