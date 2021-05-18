Phase II success for plant-based vaccine from Medicago and GSK

Medicago and UK-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have reported positive interim Phase II trial safety and immunogenicity data for the Canadian company’s plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which has been tested in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant.

These results are part of the ongoing Phase II/III study and reiterate the promising profile observed during Phase I testing.

Immunogenicity was high - about 10 times higher than those in a panel of sera from patients recovering from COVID-19. No related severe adverse events were reported and reactogenicity was generally mild to moderate and short in duration.