Phase IIb clinical study of vupanorsen meets its primary endpoint

US RNA-targeted drug developer Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) announced on Wednesday that partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the Phase IIb study of vupanorsen, formerly IONIS-ANGPTL3-LRx.
Vupanorsen is an investigational antisense therapy being developed for indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). In the dose-ranging study in subjects with elevated non-HDL-C and triglycerides (TG), the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically-significant reduction in non-HDL-C at all doses tested at 24 weeks, compared to placebo. In addition, subjects treated with vupanorsen achieved statistically-significant reductions in TG and ANGPTL3 at all dose levels at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.
Certain doses of vupanorsen were associated with increases from baseline in hepatic fat fraction, measured by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction at Week 24, compared to placebo.
