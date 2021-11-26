Monday 12 January 2026

Phase IIb clinical study of vupanorsen meets its primary endpoint

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2021
ionis_big

US RNA-targeted drug developer Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) announced on Wednesday that partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the Phase IIb study of vupanorsen, formerly IONIS-ANGPTL3-LRx.

Vupanorsen is an investigational antisense therapy being developed for indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). In the dose-ranging study in subjects with elevated non-HDL-C and triglycerides (TG), the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically-significant reduction in non-HDL-C at all doses tested at 24 weeks, compared to placebo. In addition, subjects treated with vupanorsen achieved statistically-significant reductions in TG and ANGPTL3 at all dose levels at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.

Certain doses of vupanorsen were associated with increases from baseline in hepatic fat fraction, measured by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction at Week 24, compared to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Akcea and Ionis gain as Novartis goes all in on CV drug
25 February 2019
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 26
28 November 2021
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 4, 2022
6 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Bayer returns rights to fesomersen to Ionis, despite positive trial results
5 November 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze