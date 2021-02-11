Phase III data demonstrates efficacy and safety of Klisyri

Almirall (ALM: MC), the Spanish dermatology specialist, today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published the results from the pivotal Phase III trials of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) ointment for actinic keratosis; the two double-blind, vehicle-controlled, randomized, parallel-group, multicenter, trials (KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004).

The company’s chief medical officer Dr Volker Koscielny commented: “We are delighted by the publication of the Phase III data for Klisyri in the NEJM, one of the most prestigious and rigorously peer-reviewed medical journals in the world. The clinical trial data presented not only demonstrates significant efficacy, but importantly a proven tolerability and safety profile. Added to the short 5-day application period, we believe that Klisyri provides an important addition to the therapeutic armamentarium of US dermatologists in treating actinic keratosis.”

Klisyri was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December last year to treat actinic keratosis of the face or scalp. The drug is also under regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency.