Sunday 11 January 2026

Phase III REST-ON trial supports benefit of Avadel's FT218 in narcolepsy

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2021
avadel_company

Ireland-incorporated Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AVDL) has announced new post hoc analyses of data from the completed pivotal Phase III REST-ON clinical trial of FT218, at SLEEP 2021, the 35th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

FT218 is currently under review at the US Food and Drug Administration, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of October 15, 2021.

If approved, FT218 will be the first and only oxybate medication intended to be taken just once at bedtime, offering patients a new, more intuitive approach to obtaining safe, uninterrupted sleep throughout the night.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Avadel presents new data for patient-friendly sleep therapy
14 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA setback for Avadel Pharma's narcolepsy candidate
27 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 27, 2022
29 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Flamel Technologies debuts Akovaz; to reincorporate in Ireland
15 August 2016




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze